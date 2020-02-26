CHESTER — Letha “Imogene” Lemke, 86, passed away at 10:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Independence Care Center, Perryville, Missouri.
She was born to the late William A. and Floy O. (nee Kohl) Brake on Nov. 25, 1933, in Hamilton County.
Letha married Claude D. Lemke on Jan. 13, 1957, in Morris Township. He preceded her in death Dec. 26, 1998.
Letha was a homemaker.
She was a member of the First Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Chester.
Letha enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening.
Survivors include one son, Kevin (Paula) Lemke of Hillsboro, Missouri; one daughter, Kathy Lemke of Chester; one sister, Mary Miller of McLeansboro; three grandchildren, Kinsley, Savannah and Lillian Lemke; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Charles and Robert Brake; three sisters, Ruby Lemke, Katherine Schnicker and Ruth Bowers and three infant siblings, Rosalie, George Russell Brake and Baby Boy Brake.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in Pechacek Funeral Home in Chester, with the Rev. Phillip Keeton. Interment will be in Oddfellows Cemetery in Dahlgren. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to First Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Chester, or the Alzheimer's Association.
