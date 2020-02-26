CHESTER — Letha “Imogene” Lemke, 86, passed away at 10:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Independence Care Center, Perryville, Missouri.

She was born to the late William A. and Floy O. (nee Kohl) Brake on Nov. 25, 1933, in Hamilton County.

Letha married Claude D. Lemke on Jan. 13, 1957, in Morris Township. He preceded her in death Dec. 26, 1998.

Letha was a homemaker.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was a member of the First Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Chester.

Letha enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening.

Survivors include one son, Kevin (Paula) Lemke of Hillsboro, Missouri; one daughter, Kathy Lemke of Chester; one sister, Mary Miller of McLeansboro; three grandchildren, Kinsley, Savannah and Lillian Lemke; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Charles and Robert Brake; three sisters, Ruby Lemke, Katherine Schnicker and Ruth Bowers and three infant siblings, Rosalie, George Russell Brake and Baby Boy Brake.