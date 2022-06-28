Lewis H. Dawes

Feb. 24, 1949 - June 26, 2022

STEELEVILLE — Mr. Lewis H. "Hal" Dawes of Steeleville, IL, departed this life at the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, MO, on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 5:55 p.m. He had attained the age of 73 years, 4 months and 2 days.

Mr. Dawes was born on February 24, 1949, in Chester, IL, the son of James and Cynthia "Faith" (nee Sims) Dawes. He was united in marriage to Jeannette Todarro in October of 1981 at Ft. De Chartres, in Prairie Du Rocher, IL, and she preceded him in death in 2004.

Lewis was a heavy equipment operator for 40 years.

Left to mourn his passing is his daughter, Chrissy Batson and her husband, James of Steeleville, IL; grandson, JR Batson; and wife, Kadie of Steeleville; two granddaughters: Cassidy Wittenborn and her husband, Tyler of Sparta, and AnnaBeth Batson of Steeleville; three great-grandchildren: Waylen, Kaiden and Blaire; sister, Shirley Klostermann and husband, Frank; nephew, Bruce Klosterman and wife, Jessica; extended family: Daniel Rosendohl and Shelly Haterkamp; other relations; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Per the wishes of Lewis and his family, cremation was performed and there will be no public services.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home of Nashville, IL, who is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com.