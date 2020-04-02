Lewis Springman Brown
0 entries

Lewis Springman Brown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lewis Springman Brown

Brown

MURPHYSBORO — Lewis Springman Brown, 68, died in Carbondale Memorial Hospital on March 28, 2020.

Pettett Funeral Home has graciously assisted with final arrangements.

There will be private family services but no public services at this time.

In the family's words, "We thank those who cared for him during his final days, especially Amanda Sailiez and staff, and his great friend, Randy."

For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lewis Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News