Lillian Jean Needham
MURPHYSBORO — Lillian Jean Needham, 90, passed away at The Voyage Assisted Living in Murphysboro, IL on Tuesday July 19th, 2022.
The Funeral Service will be held in Murphysboro, IL at Pettett Funeral Home on Monday, July 25th, with Pastor Jim Frye officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Service at 12 p.m. Burial will be at the Murdale Gardens of Memory.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be sent to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
For more information please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com
