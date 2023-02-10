Lillian Mary Jacquot, age 96 of De Soto, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Du Quoin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 10, 1926 in Vergennes to Henry and Gertrude (Parrish) Coffer.

On Nov. 21, 1944 she married Wilbur Jacquot. They shared almost 75 years of making wonderful memories. He preceded her in death on July 13, 2019.

Lillian was a wonderful homemaker and farmer's wife. She was a seamstress and quilter. She loved to bowl.

She was member of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, De Soto; a former member of the Eastern Star, Chapter 379; a member of the Jackson Farm Bureau.

Lillian is survived by a daughter, Carol (David) Raines of Murphysboro; a son, David (Mary Crank) Jacquot of De Soto; grandchildren, Stephanie (TC) Stewart of Murphysboro; Chad (Tali) Myers of Eldorado; David (fiancé, Jodie Wright) Jacquot of De Soto; Jodi (Wayne) Tuthill of De Soto; Robin (Chris) Crabtree of Pomona and Josh (Michelle) Cox of Murphysboro; a step-granddaughter, Aimee Bradley of Herrin; 14 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; other relatives, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a son, Gary Lee Jacquot; a daughter, Leah Mary Jacquot; a brother, Allen Coffer; Boy & Girl Infant Jacquot and a great-great granddaughter, Tia Stewart.

Funeral Services for Lillian Mary Jacquot will be Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with Minister Deb Rathert officiating. Interment will follow in Murdale Gardens of Memory.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged and will be accepted at the funeral home, directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.