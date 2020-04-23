MAKANDA — Linda Clutts, 78, of Makanda, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home.
She was born on May 18, 1941 in Anna to the Rev. Ford and Janie (Winchester) Eaves. She married Fred Clutts on Aug. 7, 1959.
She is survived by her husband, Fred; her sons, Kenneth, Ben, Tom and his fiancé Natalie; her sister, Betty Shaw; her grandchildren, Chris, Jon, Amber and Kasey; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Athena and Trudy; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Stanley and Carroll; sister, June; and her son, Arthur.
Linda’s achievements and interests include Cub Scout den leader and Cub Scout master, where she earned the Silver Beaver award. She sang with the Sweet Adelines, served as precinct committeewoman, president of AARP, member of Home Extension, president of Anna-Jo Garden Club, member of the Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed music, playing instruments, and singing with bands and friends.
Linda’s motto was “Keep a smile on your face and a song in your heart.”
Private graveside services for Linda Clutts will be at Casper Cemetery in Anna.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Anna-Jo Garden Club and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden is in charge of arrangements.
To leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhileamnfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.