Linda (Durkoto) Sims

HERRIN — Linda Kay (Durkoto) Sims, 76, of Herrin, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, IL.

Linda will be cremated; a Graveside Service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery in Marion.

Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.