Linda Halterman Krueger

1943 - 2021

NASHVILLE, TN — Linda Halterman Krueger, 77, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on March 30, 2021, after a short illness.

Linda, born in Gary, Indiana, on July 25, 1943, married Glenn Lee Krueger in 1983, and made her home in Texas prior to his passing in 2000. She was the daughter of Austin O. Halterman and Hazel (Peeler) Halterman.

Education, especially the transformative power of public schooling, was Linda's passion. She was a proud graduate of Purdue University, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Secondary School Education in 1965. A true Boilermaker in heart and spirit, she enjoyed a good basketball game, brimming with joy with any victory over the rival team to the south. More than anything, Linda was a mom who passed along to her son the importance of a great education and a love of the written word.

Linda was a woman of strong Christian faith and courage. In the latter years of her life, while confronting a variety of medical challenges, she would share a smile and a laugh in even the most difficult of circumstances. She'll be remembered as someone who bore her pain with the highest level of dignity and strength.