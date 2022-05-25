Linda K. Daniels

Aug. 23, 1943 - May 22, 2022

DE SOTO — Linda K. Daniels, 78, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Linda was born on Aug. 23, 1943 in De Soto to Howard and Golda (Duckworth) Bridges. Linda married Donald Daniels on Aug. 26, 1961, in De Soto.

Linda worked as a dining room supervisor at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale for 20 years until her retirement in May of 2006. She loved cooking and making quilts, which she gave many away. Linda became a Christian when she was about 28 years old and was a longtime member of the Church of God. She was a great witness for the Lord in everything she did. She was always concerned and showed her love for her family and friends.

Linda is survived by her husband of 61 years, Don Daniels; daughter, Terri Sinkhorn; and husband, Steve; granddaughter, Jennifer Sanders; and husband, Nick; great-granddaughter, Arlynn; brother, James Bridges; and wife, Barbara; and several nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Janet Dietz.

Funeral services for Linda will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Rev. Joe Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in De Soto Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Linda's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Linda visit www.meredithfh.com