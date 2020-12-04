ZEIGLER — Linda K. Seits, 72, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Stonebridge Nursing Home in Benton.

Linda had worked at Spartan Printing.

She was a member of Apostolic Church in Zeigler.

Linda was also a member of the Zeigler Eagles.

She was born Dec. 27, 1947, in Tamaroa, the daughter of Harry Lyle and Florence Isabel (Morrow) Marlow.

She is survived by friends, Maxine Piper, Judy Morgan, and children, Sondra Zettler and Buck and numerous friends from her church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in Campbell Cemetery in Tamaroa, with the Rev. Jason Todd officiating.

It is asked social distancing guidelines be used. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask. Burial will be in Campbell Cemetery at Tamaroa.

Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Church in Zeigler and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.