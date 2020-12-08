JACOB — Linda Kay Schlimpert, 62, of Jacob, Illinois passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Carbondale.
Linda was born Jan. 12, 1958, in Taylorville, Illinois. A daughter to the late Gale D. and Anna M. (Koke) Oyler. She was united in marriage to Glenn J. Schlimpert on Jan. 18, 1980, at Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, and he survives.
Linda was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob and was a member of the Dorcas Society at Christ Lutheran Church. Over the years, she served as a dedicated teacher's aide and postal worker and in recent years she enjoyed working at Hobby Lobby.
Due to the pandemic, a burial at Walker Hill Cemetery in Grand Tower, Illinois, and a gathering will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Southern Illinois District Lutheran Women's Missionary League.
While Linda's hope was to be an organ donor herself, she expressed a wish of non-monetary gifts of blood donation or registering as an organ donor in her honor.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn J. Schlimpert of Jacob, two daughters, Alea Schlimpert and Amy Schlimpert both of St. Louis, Missouri., one son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Jaclyn Schlimpert of St. Johns, Florida., two granddaughters, Olivia and Alanna Schlimpert of St. John's., two sisters, Janet Ward of Leduc, Alberta Canada, and Gayla Oyler of Auburn, Illinois., one brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Fay Oyler of Grand Tower, and one sister-in-law, Karlene (Warren) Abell of Marine St. Crx, Minnesota. Other survivors include many niece, nephews, and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Allen Oyler.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com
