Linda Kay Schlimpert
JACOB - Linda Kay Schlimpert, 62, of Jacob, IL passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Graveside services will be at 11am on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Walker Hill Cemetery in Grand Tower, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Southern Illinois District Lutheran Women's Missionary League. While Linda's hope was to be an organ donor herself, she expressed a wish of non-monetary gifts of blood donation or registering as an organ donor in her honor.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.

