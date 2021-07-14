Linda Kay Schlimpert
JACOB - Linda Kay Schlimpert, 62, of Jacob, IL passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 11am on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Walker Hill Cemetery in Grand Tower, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Southern Illinois District Lutheran Women's Missionary League. While Linda's hope was to be an organ donor herself, she expressed a wish of non-monetary gifts of blood donation or registering as an organ donor in her honor.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.