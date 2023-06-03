Linda L. Malone

June 9, 1940 - May 31, 2023

BENTON – Linda L. (Simpson) Malone of Benton passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Franklin Hospital.

She was born June 9, 1940, the daughter of Gladys and Omer Simpson of Thompsonville, IL.

She married Ronald W. Malone on July 6, 1962, at the First Baptist Church in Thompsonville, IL, officiated by Reverend John West. They had been married for 59 years, and their love for each other touched the lives of their children, family, and friends. Linda managed the family business, Malone Sawmill and Farm, since they were married. She was a loving wife, mother, Nana, Aunt Lindy, and friend to all. Linda was a faithful member, secretary, and Sunday school teacher of Forest Missionary Baptist Church. She was an encourager who loved sending and receiving cards. Linda enjoyed reading, bowling, and spending time with family. Before starting a family, she worked as a telephone operator for the telephone company and as a secretary for Old Ben Coal.

Mrs. Malone is survived by her son and daughter: Scott Malone and wife Michele (Grove) of Benton, IL; Jami Mitchell and husband Matt of Wentzville, MO; two granddaughters: Kayla Malone and Emilee Mitchell; two nephews: Dale (Beth) McClerren and Jesse Simpson; two nieces: Dawnette (Chris) Raubach and Stephanie (David) Hirschboeck, two great-nephews: Reed Raubach and Evan McClerren.

Mrs. Malone was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Norman McClerren; brother and sister-in-law, Brad and Dana Simpson; sister-in-law, Jeanne Ellbogen; father and mother-in-law, Levern "Sie" and Ethel Malone; cousin Bob Bridewell and great-nephew Owen McClerren.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in Benton and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 5, with a service at 1 p.m. and burial at 2 p.m., in the Masonic & Odd Fellows Cemetery in Benton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Malone's Memory to the Forest Missionary Baptist Church c/o Sherry Hall, 1101 North Hickman, Benton, IL, 62812.

For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.