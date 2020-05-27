× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEST FRANKFORT — Linda L. Vaughn, age 82, of West Frankfort, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 E. Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, it is recommended funeral homes adhere to limit public gatherings within the funeral home to 10 or fewer people. It is recommended if you are planning on attending the visitation or service, please wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.

The time of visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will at 11 a.m. with Pastor Guy Webster presiding. Interment will follow in Simmons Cemetery east of Creal Springs.

For those who prefer memorial contributions may be made to “Hospice of Southern Illinois.” Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be mailed to the Stone Funeral Home, 1201 E. Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL 62896.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at www.stonefh.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.

