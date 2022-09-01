Linda Lea Gurley

1939 - 2022

BUNCOMBE – Linda Lea Gurley, age 83, a resident of rural Buncombe, Illinois, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, 2022, at 9:55 a.m. at the Union County Hospital in Anna.

Linda was born March 26, 1939, in Union County, Illinois. She was the daughter of Truman Charles Merriman and Bertha Violet (Robertson) Merriman.

On June 1, 1957, Linda was united in marriage to Ray Gurley at Buncombe, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2022.

Linda is survived by: her sons – Ron (Sherry) Gurley of Dixon, Illinois and Jerrold (Eva) Gurley of Franklin Grove; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Linda was preceded in death by: an infant grandson; a brother – Truman C. Merriman, Jr.; and a sister – Agnes Ellen Dunn.

Linda was a 1957 graduate of Vienna High School. She was employed by BorgWarner Manufacturing in Dixon, Illinois until her retirement.

Linda enjoyed sewing and baking. She and Ray were inseparable and always together. They enjoyed drives in the country, traveling and taking family vacations. Along with Ray, her parents, sister and brother-in-law, Linda had visited all 48 contiguous states. Ray and Linda also enjoyed finding treasures at flea markets and garage sales.

Linda was a member of the Whiteash Free Will Baptist Church near Marion.

A service honoring the life of Linda Gurley will be held Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Andy Lee will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, east of Buncombe.

Visitation will be held Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2022, from noon until 1 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Donations in memory of Linda may be made to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, Inc. (in honor of Ray and Linda's grandson, Hayden Gurley), and may be mailed to P.O. Box 3026, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034. Please memo "Linda Gurley memorial."

Donations may also be made online at www.dravetfoundation.org.

To share a memory of Linda or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.