Linda Lou Richey

Oct. 27 1940 - Oct. 10, 2021

MARION — Linda Lou Richey, 80, of Marion, passed away peacefully at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Dallas, TX.

Linda was born on October 27 1940, in Marion, the daughter of Bennie Cooksey and Elizabeth Cooksey (Keller).

She grew up and attended school in Marion, and was a graduate of Marion High School class of 1958. She was crowned Homecoming Queen, in both 1957 and 1958.

Linda was united in marriage to Jackie Lee Richey on August 29, 1958, at the First Baptist Church in Marion and together they shared over 58 years of marriage. Jack attended the Christadelphian Church in Marion with Linda for over 61 years. During retirement, Jack and Linda enjoyed spending six months per year in Ft. Myers, FL, and attended the Riverside Church.

Linda spent time raising her sons, and enjoyed decorating, cooking, and playing cards with her friends. She helped Jack, as the owner operator of the Motel Marion for 35 years.

She is survived by her siblings: Jen Zilmer of Bloomington IL, Sue Herrin of Carterville IL, Benji Cooksey of Houston TX; three sons: Vic and Vince of Dallas TX, and Mark of Marion. Linda was blessed with: six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack; her parents; grandparents; and two infant great-grandchildren (Braylee and Aiden).

A private ceremony, in Marion, will be coordinated soon for her family, and close friends of Linda.