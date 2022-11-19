May 5, 1954—Nov. 16, 2022

CHESTER — Linda Lou Tindall, 68, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 11:59 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born to the late Woodrow and Doris (Gill) Gall on May 5, 1954 in Murphysboro, Illinois. Linda married Edward Tindall on July 10, 1988 at St. John Lutheran Church in Chester; he survives.

She had worked for Gilster Mary-Lee Corporation in Steeleville, Illinois for 42 years. Linda was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Chester, Illinois. She enjoyed reading and loved to quilt and crochet.

Survivors include husband, Edward Tindall, Chester, IL; two children: Amy (Kelly) Norfolk Jackson, MO, Andrea (Shane) Stoffel Belleville, IL; six siblings: Bob Gall, Steeleville, IL, Joe (Rosie) Gall, Willisville, IL, Bill (Linda) Gall, Willisville, IL, Brenda Ebers, Steeleville, IL, Diane Gall, Willisville, IL, Gary Gall, Sterling, CO; five grandchildren: Dusty Ford, Tyler Hart, Hunter Glaser, Logan Stoffel and Zoe Ann Stoffel; many nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 at St. John Lutheran Church, Chester, Illinois. Officiating will be Rev. Timothy Sims. Interment will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Chester, Illinois.

Visitation will be on Monday at 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, Illinois, Tuesday – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. St. John Lutheran Church, Chester, Illinois

Memorials: St. John Debt Fund.

To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net.