MURPHYSBORO — Linda Ray Williams, 82, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
Linda was born Nov. 18, 1937, in Murphysboro.
She had worked as a telephone operator, then she worked at the Good Luck Glove Factory, and she finally worked as a CNA.
Mrs. Williams had attended the First Lutheran Church in Murphysboro.
She had been an avid reader, and she loved to do needlework and she was very good.
Linda married Donald Roseberry and he preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 1970, and then she married Ray Williams. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2010.
She is survived by three sisters Rose Mary Moore and Claudia Graff, both of Murphysboro; Barbara Graff Henehan and her husband, Paul Henehan, of Bedford, England; two brothers Fred (Mary) Graff of Moore Haven, Florida, and William (Carole) Graff of Glen Carbon; eight nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-niece and two great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Gladys Graff, and one niece.
Her body will be cremated and a graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, in Mount Joy Cemetery, with the Rev. Melissa Waterman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to First Lutheran Church in Murphysboro.
For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.