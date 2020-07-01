Linda Ray Williams
MURPHYSBORO — Linda Ray Williams, 82, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

Linda was born Nov. 18, 1937, in Murphysboro.

She had worked as a telephone operator, then she worked at the Good Luck Glove Factory, and she finally worked as a CNA.

Mrs. Williams had attended the First Lutheran Church in Murphysboro.

She had been an avid reader, and she loved to do needlework and she was very good.

Linda married Donald Roseberry and he preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 1970, and then she married Ray Williams. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2010.

She is survived by three sisters Rose Mary Moore and Claudia Graff, both of Murphysboro; Barbara Graff Henehan and her husband, Paul Henehan, of Bedford, England; two brothers Fred (Mary) Graff of Moore Haven, Florida, and William (Carole) Graff of Glen Carbon; eight nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-niece and two great-great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Gladys Graff, and one niece.

Her body will be cremated and a graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, in Mount Joy Cemetery, with the Rev. Melissa Waterman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to First Lutheran Church in Murphysboro.

For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

