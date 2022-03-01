Linda Ruth Clark
Nov. 16, 1935 - Feb. 24, 2022
CARBONDALE — Linda Ruth Clark, 86, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 9:38 a.m. at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale with her family by her side.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home in Carbondale. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Sidney Logwood officiating. Interment will be at Metropolis Memorial Gardens in Metropolis, Illinois.
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Southern Illinois entrusted with arrangements.
