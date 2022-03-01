 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linda Ruth Clark

Linda Ruth Clark

Nov. 16, 1935 - Feb. 24, 2022

CARBONDALE — Linda Ruth Clark, 86, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 9:38 a.m. at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale with her family by her side.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home in Carbondale. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Sidney Logwood officiating. Interment will be at Metropolis Memorial Gardens in Metropolis, Illinois.

Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Southern Illinois entrusted with arrangements.

Full obituary at: http://walkerfuneralhomesandcrematory.com/obituary/linda-ruth-clark-carbondale/.

