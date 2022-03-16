Linda Sue Elliott

DeC. 13, 1949 - March 14, 2022

MOUNT VERNON - Linda Sue Elliott, 72, of Mount Vernon, IL, passed away at 4:28 a.m. March 14, 2022 at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. She was born December 13, 1949 in La Porte, IN to Archie B. and Dorothy I. Likens.

Linda married John Rodney Elliott on December 15, 1967 who survives.

Linda is survived by her daughters: Rhonda Elliott and partner, Karim Khan of Urbana, IL, Julia Witges and husband, Kevin of Scheller; granddaughters: Randi Somers-Walker and partner, Samuel Allali of Decatur, Taylor Witges of Scheller, IL; grandson, Brendan Witges of Anna, IL; great-grandson, Felix Allali; and expected granddaughter, Jules Allali.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, James Likens.

Linda worked in medical billing for many years. She also owned a bakery in Mount Vernon and recently retired from Lowes. Linda loved spending time with family especially her grandkids and great-grandson. Linda loved animals. She cherished her pets and loved rescuing animals.

A Visitation will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hughey Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, IL. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Union Chapel Cemetery in Texico, IL. Interment will follow at Union Chapel Cemetery in Texico, IL. Memorials may be made in Linda's honor to Jefferson County Animal Shelter.