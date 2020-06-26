× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAKANDA — Linda Sue Heern, 71, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at The Anchor of the Voyage Senior Living in Marion.

Linda was born June 9, 1949, to Lester and Evelyn (Dublin) Spiller in Herrin.

She married Wayne Pharis Heern on Aug. 3, 1968, in Carterville. Wayne preceded Linda in death on May 5, 2015.

Linda is survived by her two sons, Wayne (Karen) Heern Jr. of Makanda, and Bill Heern of Gilbert, Arizona; daughter, Kristi (Brian) Muldoon of Mead, Colorado; five grandchildren, Phoenix, Asmon, Gabby and Sophia Heern and Riley Muldoon; brothers, Jim (Lana) Spiller of Tunnel Hill and Les Spiller of Carterville; sister, Jean (Alfred, Jr) Teal; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Linda enjoyed camping, cooking, reading and music especially Country Music. She always wanted to be around and take care of children. Linda loved her family and spending as much time as she could with them.

Linda was a longtime member of Union Hill Christian Church in Carbondale.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.