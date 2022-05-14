Linda Sue Patton

1940 - 2022

ZIEGLER — Linda Sue Patton, 81, of Zeigler, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 6:34 p.m., May 10, 2022, at Herrin Hospital.

Linda was born on Dec. 8, 1940, in Creek Nation to Walter and Margie (Stanley) Moyers. She married her high school sweetheart, Allan Patton on November 25, 1961, at Zeigler Christian Church. Together they shared over 60 years of marriage.

Linda was a 1958 graduate of Zeigler High School. She went on to work for the Southern Illinoisan and later as a secretary for the Zeigler-Royalton Schools. Linda retired after 23 years as a hairdresser.

Linda was a longtime member of the Christian Church in Zeigler and was the church organist for over 20 years. She was also a member of the Zeigler Gardening Club and Women's Club.

Linda enjoyed spending time outdoors taking care of her garden and flowers. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.

Linda is survived by her husband, Allan Patton of Zeigler; two daughters, Lynn Patton and husband, Chuck Gunnarson of Chatham and Stacey Patton of Zeigler; brother-in-law, David (Barbara) Patton of Marion; special cousins, Marsha Stanley of Creek Nation, Jerry (Debbie) Stanley of Creek Nation, Diana (Raymon) Bione of Mulkeytown and Jay (Mary) Williams of Carterville. She is also survived by many friends in the community.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service will be at noon, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Zeigler Christian Church with Pastor Don Wright officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the church. Interment will follow in Zeigler Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, May 13, 2022 at Minor Church of Christ in Creek Nation Blacktop. Memorial contributions may be made to the Linda Patton Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Memorial envelopes will be available at the church the day of the service and at the visitation service.

Vantrease-Pyle Funeral Homes in Zeigler is entrusted with the arrangements.