Linda Sue Wright Gattis

Sept. 23, 1952 - Sept .2, 2023

MAYFIELD, KY - Linda Sue Wright Gattis, 70 of Mayfield, KY passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, KY. Linda was born in Decatur, IL on Sept. 23, 1952 to the late Bill Wright and Sabana Elkins Wright. She worked in retail management at Sam's Club and enjoyed volunteering at Marcella's Kitchen. More than anything, she loved spending time with her grandbabies. Linda was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, David Gattis; daughter, Cathy DeJarnett (Josh) of Herrin, IL; son, Billy Goddard (Charlotte) of Hickory, KY; three brothers; four grandchildren: Emily Goddard, Nick Goddard, DJ McInturff and Kaden Mayberry. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at the Fairdealing Cemetery, in Benton, Kentucky. There will be no public visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to: Marcella's Kitchen, P.O. Box 272 Benton, KY 42025 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. Collier Funeral Home, Inc & Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.