Lindell G. Bird

Nov. 3, 1938 - Feb. 24, 2021

CARTERVILLE - Lindell Gene Bird, 82, of Carterville, IL passed away 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Herrin Hospital in Herrin.

Lindell was born November 3, 1938 in Herrin, Illinois to Jesse C. and Arlene I. (Burlison) Bird.

Lindell was a graduate of Herrin High School in 1956, following graduation, he was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Company in Morton, IL and retired from Caterpillar at the age of 48 after working for the company for 30 years.

He was drafted by the U. S. Army and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis from 1961 until 1963.

He enjoyed 34 years of retirement, his favorite pastime was fishing especially with his grandson, Kameron. There were also many memorable road-trips over the years with his wife, Angie. In all his travels, he never met a stranger and was loved by all.

Lindell was united in marriage with Mary "Angie" Sloan on August 28, 1965 in Pekin, IL. Together they have shared over 55 years of marriage.