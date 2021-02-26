Lindell G. Bird
Nov. 3, 1938 - Feb. 24, 2021
CARTERVILLE - Lindell Gene Bird, 82, of Carterville, IL passed away 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Herrin Hospital in Herrin.
Lindell was born November 3, 1938 in Herrin, Illinois to Jesse C. and Arlene I. (Burlison) Bird.
Lindell was a graduate of Herrin High School in 1956, following graduation, he was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Company in Morton, IL and retired from Caterpillar at the age of 48 after working for the company for 30 years.
He was drafted by the U. S. Army and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis from 1961 until 1963.
He enjoyed 34 years of retirement, his favorite pastime was fishing especially with his grandson, Kameron. There were also many memorable road-trips over the years with his wife, Angie. In all his travels, he never met a stranger and was loved by all.
Lindell was united in marriage with Mary "Angie" Sloan on August 28, 1965 in Pekin, IL. Together they have shared over 55 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife, Angie Bird of Carterville; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Kyle Decker of Centralia; grandson, Kameron Decker and girlfriend, Sarah Jines; brother, Jesse Bird of Ferges and sister-in-law, Lola Bird and Mike Kinley of Carterville and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Dean Bird, Don Bird, Millard Bird and a sister, Betty Hazel.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home with Rev. Don Colson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Herrin City Cemetery in Herrin.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.