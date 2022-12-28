Lionell M. Cox

1939 - 2022

DE SOTO – Lionell M. Cox, age 83 of De Soto, Illinois, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:19 a.m. at Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin, Illinois.

He was born on May 17, 1939 to Russell and Wilma (Ledbetter) Cox in Carbondale, Illinois. He married Sandra Kay Hargrove on Dec. 15, 1959. She preceded him in death on Sept. 11, 2018.

He was a veteran who served overseas in the U.S. Army. He retired from the Maintenance Department at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in De Soto. He was a devoted husband to his wife Sandra and cared for her during her last four years when she was bedridden. He never left her side during this time.

Survivors include daughter Debbie (Michael) Kaminski; son, Terry M. Cox; grandchildren, Jeremy, Lacie, Brianna, Richard, and Desiree; and great-grandchildren, Dalton, Hailey, Jake, Jesse, Jackson, Harrison, Lydia, and Lily.

Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Lois Shadowens and an infant sister, bbothers, Donald Cox and an infant brother.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in De Soto with Rev. Preston Foster STS officiating.

Visitation Services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in De Soto.

Interment will follow the Funeral services at De Soto Cemetery on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 with Military Honors by the Jackson County Area Veterans and the National Guard.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.