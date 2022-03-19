Lisa Ann Segretario-Niggeman

MARION — Lisa Ann Segretario-Niggeman, age 62, of Marion, IL, passed away with her loving children and their father by her side, at 12:48 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL. The visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation, the memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Tom Emmerson presiding.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to either or both; "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" and/or "Finding Forever Animal Rescue." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.