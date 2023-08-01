Lloyd T. Rich
Feb. 29, 1946 - July 16, 2023
CARBONDALE, IL - Galactic philosopher and local character Lloyd T. "Time Lloyd" Rich, born February 29, 1946, passed July 16, 2023. Share stories and pay respects at SIUC Newman Center in Carbondale, IL, Saturday, August 5, 2023, 10:00 a.m. Carbondale Cares donations accepted in lieu of floral arrangements, contact (618) 529-3311, and keep smiling!
