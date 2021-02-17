Logan Ray Dallape
Nov. 11, 1997 - Feb. 8, 2021
EFFINGHAM - Logan Ray Dallape, 23, of Effingham, Illinois passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021.
Logan was born in Carbondale, Illinois on November 11, 1997, the son of Johnny Ray and Heather Lynn Dallape.
Logan has lived in Murphysboro, Marion, Casey, and Effingham. Logan attended Cumberland High School. During these years, in each community Logan lived in he acquired many close friends and developed close relationships to which he called family. Logan loved to be on the go and was extremely active in sports, in particular – slow pitch softball where his presence and drive influenced others to be their best. Even though the St. Louis Cardinals was his team, he never stopped praising his brother's (Dawson) high school accomplishments; one proud brother.
Logan will be remembered and loved by his brothers: Dawson and Bryce Dallape of Casey; his mother Heather Cottonaro of Decatur; his paternal grandfather Roger Dallape of Harrisburg; and maternal grandmother Robbie (Skidmore) Boucher of Murphysboro. Logan was preceded in death by his father Johnny Ray Dallape; his paternal grandmother Diane Dallape; and maternal grandfather Tom Cottonaro.
Services and memorials will be held at a later date.
