Logan Ray Dallape

Logan has lived in Murphysboro, Marion, Casey, and Effingham. Logan attended Cumberland High School. During these years, in each community Logan lived in he acquired many close friends and developed close relationships to which he called family. Logan loved to be on the go and was extremely active in sports, in particular – slow pitch softball where his presence and drive influenced others to be their best. Even though the St. Louis Cardinals was his team, he never stopped praising his brother's (Dawson) high school accomplishments; one proud brother.