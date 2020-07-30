SPARTA — Lois E. McConachie, 93, passed away at 8:05 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Sparta Community Hospital.
Lois was born in Steeleville, on Oct. 26, 1926, the daughter of Rudolph and Lilly Ernsting Meyer.
She married Russell McConachie on Jan. 18, 1948, in St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Steeleville.
He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2003.
She was a homemaker.
Lois was a very active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Sparta.
She was also a member of the 20th Century Club.
Lois is survived by her children, Kenneth R. (Kathy) McConachie of Cutler, Doris (Charles) Lehman of Sparta, and Karen (John) Thompson of Plano; grandchildren, Angela (Andy) Meyer, Erica (Jason) Freeman, Michael (Brittany) McConachie, Shannon (Karrie) Lehman, Jessica (Justin) Pattongill, Jacob Thompson and Lucas (Laura) Thompson; 16 great- grandchildren; brother, Glenn (Carol) Meyer of Steeleville; and sister, Rudell Rickenberg of Chester.
Lois was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Sam) Korando and Grace (Charles) Moll and Harold Rickenberg.
Private funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, in Westminster Presbyterian Church, Sparta, with the Rev. Robert Miner officiating. Burial will follow in Caledonia Cemetery, Sparta. Private visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Memorials may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church and Meals on Wheels in Sparta.
To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.
