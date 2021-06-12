Lois Elaine Jones (nee Fox)

1928 - 2021

SHILOH — Lois Elaine Jones (nee Fox), passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Shiloh. Born April 14, 1928, in Rochester, MN to Dr. Ben Fox and Leotibelle Osmer Fox, she was the oldest of three children.

Growing up in Southern Illinois, Lois graduated from Carbondale Community High School where she met her husband Carl in the ninth grade, eventually marrying in 1950. She worked as a laboratory technologist at City Hospital in St. Louis, returned to college, and graduated in 1968 from SIU Carbondale with a degree in Education. For thirty years she taught at William Holliday School, mentoring new teachers and students during her tenure. Lois was a member of Christ Church, P.E.O. Chapter GM, and Thursday Literary Guild.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Carl who died March 31, 2020; her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Richard O. Fox and Betty; sister and brother-in-law, Judy Smith and Dean; in laws, R. Paul and Bessie Jones; and sister-in-law and husband, Dorothy McCormack and Bob.