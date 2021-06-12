Lois Elaine Jones (nee Fox)
1928 - 2021
SHILOH — Lois Elaine Jones (nee Fox), passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Shiloh. Born April 14, 1928, in Rochester, MN to Dr. Ben Fox and Leotibelle Osmer Fox, she was the oldest of three children.
Growing up in Southern Illinois, Lois graduated from Carbondale Community High School where she met her husband Carl in the ninth grade, eventually marrying in 1950. She worked as a laboratory technologist at City Hospital in St. Louis, returned to college, and graduated in 1968 from SIU Carbondale with a degree in Education. For thirty years she taught at William Holliday School, mentoring new teachers and students during her tenure. Lois was a member of Christ Church, P.E.O. Chapter GM, and Thursday Literary Guild.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Carl who died March 31, 2020; her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Richard O. Fox and Betty; sister and brother-in-law, Judy Smith and Dean; in laws, R. Paul and Bessie Jones; and sister-in-law and husband, Dorothy McCormack and Bob.
She is survived by her son, Evan Jones; daughter, Karen Jones Sargent (Chris); granddaughter, Erin Lusk (Taylor); grandson, Taylor Sargent (Kay); great-granddaughter, Holland Fox Lusk; great-grandson, Dashiell Jones Sargent; many nieces; nephews; and lifelong friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Cedarhurst for the loving kindness they offered Lois while she was a resident.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials for Lois and Carl be made to Christ Philippine Mission, mailed to 809 Old Dominion Court, Fairview Heights, IL 62208, or mailed to Renner Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Visitation: Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held for both Lois and Carl, who passed away during the COVID Pandemic, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.