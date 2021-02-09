BENTON — Lois Irene Joplin, 94, of Benton, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 5, 2021.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at New Life of Church of God, 707 N. DuQuoin St. in Benton.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 6:30 p.m. at the New Life Church of God in Benton, with the Rev. A. Ted Anderson and the Rev. Mark Joplin, officiating.
Graveside services will take place on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Online condolences can be given at www.patefh.com.
