Lois M. Capogreco

Nov. 27, 1939 - March 5, 2022

ROYALTON — Lois M. Capogreco, 82 of Royalton, passed away 8:54 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

Lois was born November 27. 1939, in Herrin, Illinois, to Robert and Beatrice (Payne) Travis.

Lois was united in marriage with Adam Capogreco on January 7, 1953, in Corinth, Mississippi. He preceded her in death on November 16, 2021.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Lenny and Paula Capogreco of Elkville; daughter and son-in-law, Deanna and Patrick Smillie of West Frankfort; three grandchildren, Lynde Capogreco and her husband, John Patrick Cloar of Clarksville, TN, Jerrad Capogreco and his wife, Ashley of Herrin, Khole Smillie and his wife, Sara of Mulkeytown; five great grandchildren, Owen River Capogreco, Ethan Drake Capogreco, Ava Gabriella Capogreco, Emma Renee' Capogreco and Averi Lynn Smillie; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Lena Koerner of Statesville, NC, Bobby Jean and Jack Ross of Indianapolis, IN, brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Nancy Travis of Johnston City, brother-in-law, Eddie Capogreco of St. Louis, MO, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother, Sammy D. Travis.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Ralph Brandon officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin. Memorial donations may be made to Unity Christian School, 100 East College Street, Energy, IL 62933 or to St. Andrew's Catholic School 723 Mulberry Street, Murphysboro, IL 62966.