Lois M. Harker

ANNA — Lois M. Harker, 77, of Anna and formerly of Carbondale, passed away at 9:44 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 in Paducah, KY.

Funeral services will be on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro; burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of services on Friday at Crawshaw Funeral Home. Lois' family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the donor's choice, memorials will be accepted at the funeral home.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.

