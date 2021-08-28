Lois May Lembcke

CARBONDALE — Lois May Lembcke, 95, passed away at 8:10 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021, in Georgia.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship. The service will also be zoomed. The zoom link to the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship public event: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85091012889

Lois was an Artist and a High School Art Teacher. She was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. All people attending the service are asked to wear colorful clothing. Masks are required for all in person attendance.

Donations may be made to her alma mater, The Art Institute of Chicago.