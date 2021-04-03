Lois Ruth Naher

Lois was born in McPherson, KS on December 20, 1928. She attended McPherson College, graduating in 1951. Lois married Gerald Neher on December 23, 1952. In 1954 Lois and Gerald went to the mission field in Nigeria with the Church of the Brethren. They raised 4 children there, and Lois taught adult education. They returned to the US in 1968, where Lois taught elementary school, retiring from the Anna, IL school system in 1989. Lois and Gerald raised Simmental cattle, Appaloosa horses, and Greater Swiss Mountain dogs on their farm in Anna. They hosted many foreign exchange students. They were members of the United Methodist Church in Anna and Carbondale, IL. In 2008 Lois and Gerald moved to the Cedars Retirement Community in McPherson, KS. Lois co-authored two books about Nigeria with her husband. She was a member of the McPherson Church of the Brethren.