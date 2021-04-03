Lois Ruth Naher

 Skip to main content
Lois Ruth Neher

1928 - 2021

WICHITA, KS - Lois Ruth Neher, 92, died surrounded by family on March 28, 2021 in Wichita, KS. She died from a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Lois was born in McPherson, KS on December 20, 1928. She attended McPherson College, graduating in 1951. Lois married Gerald Neher on December 23, 1952. In 1954 Lois and Gerald went to the mission field in Nigeria with the Church of the Brethren. They raised 4 children there, and Lois taught adult education. They returned to the US in 1968, where Lois taught elementary school, retiring from the Anna, IL school system in 1989. Lois and Gerald raised Simmental cattle, Appaloosa horses, and Greater Swiss Mountain dogs on their farm in Anna. They hosted many foreign exchange students. They were members of the United Methodist Church in Anna and Carbondale, IL. In 2008 Lois and Gerald moved to the Cedars Retirement Community in McPherson, KS. Lois co-authored two books about Nigeria with her husband. She was a member of the McPherson Church of the Brethren.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Harlan Yoder and Fidelia (Frantz) Yoder Stubbs, and by her husband, Gerald. She is survived by her children: Rodney Neher (Mary) of Janesville, WI; Karen Neher (Mahamoud) of McPherson, KS; Bryce Neher (Melissa) of Udell, IA; and Connie Weesner (Bill) of Hutchinson, KS; and by the following grandchildren: Ben Neher, Isaac Neher (Betsy), Joel Neher, Kyle Neher (Danielle), Luke Neher, Courtney Weesner, and Annie Weesner. She is survived by her brother Gordon Yoder (Ann) of Longmont, CO.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Send donations to the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN), Cedars Retirement Community, or the McPherson Animal Shelter Medical Fund. Address: c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

