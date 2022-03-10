Lois Turnage
PLEASANTVILLE — A Celebration of Life for Lois Turnage, age 66 of Pleasantville, will be held Monday, March 14 at 3 p.m. in the Pleasantville High School Gymnasium. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, at the Pleasantville High School Gymnasium.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pleasantville Christian Church, Mid-Iowa Boxer Rescue of Carlisle or to Special Olympics Iowa. Lois has been cremated and burial will be in Pleasantville Cemetery at a later date. Mason Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Her light still burns bright, and can be seen in her husband John Turnage; son, Mark; daughters: Michelle and Megan; son-in-law, Michael; siblings: Carolyn (Don), Bob (Nancy), John (Nina), Donna, Ann (Mark), and James; sister-in-law, Judy (Art); and nieces, cousins, and friends that were like family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Lois Ward; brother-in-law Bill Turnage; brother-in-law Bobby Adams; and father and mother-in-law, William and Betty Turnage.
