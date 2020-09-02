BENTON — Lola Mae Kirkpatrick (nee Dillion) passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the age of 93 with family by her side.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in Brayfield – Gilbert Funeral Home at 102 W. Callie St. in Sesser. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, in the Horse Prairie Cemetery. The family asks that masks be worn during the visitation and proper physical distancing be practiced at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lola's name to the Sesser-Valier Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 915, Sesser, IL 62884. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.