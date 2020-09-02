BENTON — Lola Mae Kirkpatrick (nee Dillion) passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the age of 93 with family by her side.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in Brayfield – Gilbert Funeral Home at 102 W. Callie St. in Sesser. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, in the Horse Prairie Cemetery. The family asks that masks be worn during the visitation and proper physical distancing be practiced at the cemetery.