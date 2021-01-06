Lola Tharp

 Skip to main content
CHRISTOPHER — Lola (Miller) Beaty Steele Tharp, 99, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, in Masonic and IOOF Cemetery in Benton. There will also be a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, in Rend City Baptist Church.

For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

