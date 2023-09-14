Lolieta Kunce

Mar. 30, 1938 - Mar. 23, 2023

HOBBS, NM - Lolieta Kunce, age 84, of Hobbs, NM and formerly of Murphysboro, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Santa Fe Health and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherford, TX.

Private Inurnment of her ashes will be Friday, September 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

