Lolieta Kunce

Mar. 30, 1938 - Mar. 23, 2023

HOBBS, NM - Lolieta Kunce, age 84 of Hobbs, NM and formerly of Murphysboro, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Santa Fe Health and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherford, TX.

She was born March 30, 1938 in Charleston, West Virginia.

She married Larry L. Kunce in 1957 in Murphysboro.

Mrs. Kunce lived in Hobbs, NM from 1980 to 2023. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for 42 years and had served as a trustee. She was an employee of Safeway Grocery and Anthony's in Hobbs. She was a restaurant owner in Murphysboro, Ill for several years and was employed at GTE and Grandpa Johns.

She is survived by her two daughters, Lee Ann Kunce of Hobbs, New Mexico; and Y. Lynn (Jeff P.) Fussell of Mineral Wells, Texas; several nieces, nephews and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry L. Kunce; a son, Lynn Kunce; her parents, Agnes B. and Riley E. Bearden; brother and sister-in-law, Van E. and Connie Bearden; sister and brother-in-law, Marcella and Wayne Joyce and a nephew, Christopher Bearden.

Private Inurnment of her ashes will be Friday, September 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.