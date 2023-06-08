Lonnie Ray Clutts

Dec. 4, 1940 - June 4, 2023

WEST FRANKFORT - Lonnie Ray Clutts, 82, of West Frankfort passed away on Sunday June 4, 2023. in Heartland Regional Hospital at 9 a.m.

He was born on Dec. 6, 1940 in Coulterville, Illinois to Leo and Zella (McCrary) Clutts. He was a member of Trinity Methodist Church in West Frankfort. Lon was a graduate of Moler Barber College in St. Louis. He was a barber for 62 years and operated Lon's Barbershop in West Frankfort. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter, and enjoyed going out to eat.

Lon was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Ronnie.

He is survived by his wife Doris; son Mike (Kathaleen) Clutts; and grandchildren Grace and Jackson.

Services will be held on Sunday June 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the Union Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Motta officiating. Interment will be in the Tower Heights Cemetery in West Frankfort. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 10, 2023 at the funeral home from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Trinity Methodist Church and envelopes will be accepted at the funeral home.