Loren Benner 'Benny' Muckelroy

He was a gun-collector, and was an enthusiastic trap shooter. He loved boating and water skiing with his sons.

Special thanks go to Michael and Brooke Billings for their loving care during his illness.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 14, in Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home, formerly Norris and Son Funeral Home, on the Jonesboro Square, with Pastor Robert Gray officiating. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. July 15, in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, 31 Memorial Drive, Murphysboro. Everyone attending will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines. He will be buried next to his Muckelroy grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, one may contribute to the Jonesboro Fountain Memorial Park, City Hall, P.O. Box 330, Jonesboro, IL 62952. Contributions may also be made online to the Renzo E. Muckelroy Legacy Scholarship at siuf.org or by check to the Renzo E. Muckelroy Legacy Scholarship at the SIU Foundation, 1235 Douglas Dr., Mail code 6895, Carbondale, IL 62901.

