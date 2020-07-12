CARBONDALE — Loren Benner "Benny" Muckelroy, 81, of Frankfort, Kentucky, died after a long illness on June 26, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Muckelroy had many connections to Southern Illinois, being born and reared in Carbondale.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Dorothy Muckelroy of Carbondale; and his grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. W.J. Benner of Anna and Professor Renzo E. Muckelroy and Mrs. Muckelroy.
Prof. Muckelroy was a pioneer agriculture faculty member of Southern Illinois University.
He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dennis Kircher.
Benny leaves behind two sons, Norris Muckelroy, Carbondale; and Ben (Elvira) Muckelroy, Makanda. He is also survived by the mother of his sons, Cecelia Norris Muckelroy, Carbondale; his sister, Marilyn Muckelroy Kircher, Columbia; five grandchildren, Erin (Liam) Moher, Dayton, Ohio, Holly Muckelroy, Equality, Marat, Alina and Milana Muckelroy, all of Makanda; and three great-grandchildren, Brayden Howell, Dawson Dykema and Alex Casteel, all of Equality.
Benny was in the first graduating class of the SIU Embalming School and worked for several years as a funeral director at Norris and Sons Funeral Home in Jonesboro. Later, he was a successful salesman, selling floral supplies to flower shops throughout the Midwest.
He was a gun-collector, and was an enthusiastic trap shooter. He loved boating and water skiing with his sons.
Special thanks go to Michael and Brooke Billings for their loving care during his illness.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 14, in Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home, formerly Norris and Son Funeral Home, on the Jonesboro Square, with Pastor Robert Gray officiating. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. July 15, in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, 31 Memorial Drive, Murphysboro. Everyone attending will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines. He will be buried next to his Muckelroy grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, one may contribute to the Jonesboro Fountain Memorial Park, City Hall, P.O. Box 330, Jonesboro, IL 62952. Contributions may also be made online to the Renzo E. Muckelroy Legacy Scholarship at siuf.org or by check to the Renzo E. Muckelroy Legacy Scholarship at the SIU Foundation, 1235 Douglas Dr., Mail code 6895, Carbondale, IL 62901.
To view the obituary and leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.
Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro is in charge of arrangements.
