PINCKNEYVILLE — Loren "Doug" Hawkins, age 86, of Pinckneyville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at 5:30 a.m. in his home surrounded by his family.

Doug was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Perry County, Illinois, a son to Leslie and Ethel (Shute) Hawkins.

On Apr. 6, 1957, he married Sue Bigham in Pinckneyville, and they were married over 63 years.

Doug had worked and retired from Operating Engineers Local 520 and was a member of Beaucoup Baptist Church, Pinckneyville.

Doug's favorite pastime was mowing his lawn and drinking coffee with friends at Dixie Cup Cafe.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Hawkins of Pinckneyville; two sons, Kirk Hawkins of Seattle, Washington and Klint Hawkins of Pinckneyville; and a sister-in-law, Ruby Hepp of Pinckneyville.

He is preceded in death by his father, Leslie Hawkins who passed away when Doug was only a year old; mother, Ethel Feltmeyer; stepfather, Tom Feltmeyer; daughter, Kelly Sue Hawkins who died in infancy; three sisters, Jean Hall, Janet Kimmel and Billie Mae Pulke; and two brothers, Bob Hepp and Harlan Hepp.