MARION — Loren L. Taylor, 69, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Integrity Healthcare of Marion.

He was born on Wednesday, April 4, 1951, in Flint, Michigan, the second son of Kenneth and Helen (White) Taylor.

Loren was united in marriage to Debra Jan Puckett on Saturday, Sept. 19, 1981, in the Dorrisville Baptist Church of Harrisburg, and together they shared more than 39 years of marriage.

After graduating from Michigan State University with a master's degree in Labor and Industrial Relations, he spent more than 30 years as a Human Resource Professional. He worked in the coal industry in Illinois, West Virginia, and Wyoming. He also worked in chemical manufacturing in Buffalo, New York and metals manufacturing in Las Vegas, Nevada. He retired in 2011, from General Dynamics in Marion, as director of Human Resources.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Marion.

Loren was a former member of the governor's grievance panel, the Southern Illinois Personnel Managers Assoc., Illinois Master Gardeners Program, the Egyptian Senior Golf Assoc., and the Industrial Relations Research Assoc. He was a former member of the Bridge Structural and Ornamental Ironworkers Local 426 in Detroit, Michigan.