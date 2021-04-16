Lorene Agatha Wallace
1931 - 2021
HERRIN — Lorene Agatha Wallace, 90, of Herrin, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Herrin Hospital.
Lorene was born April 5, 1931, in Corinth to Noble and Nellie (Bennett) Beers. She was united in marriage on January 1, 1949, to Edward F. Wallace. Together they shared 66 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on May 28, 2015.
Lorene was a 1948 graduate of Johnston City High School. She retired from the Garment Workers Union at Country Set in Du Quoin.
Lorene was a lifetime member of Seventh Day Adventist Faith and attended Behold the Lamb Ministries in Herrin. Lorene was faithfully devoted to the Lord and she was proud to lead the family in prayer at family gatherings. Her warm smile, loving embrace and thoughtful compassion will be greatly missed by all.
Lorene was an avid artist, she created beautiful landscapes and portraits. Her lifelong passion for painting, crafting and quilting has blessed her family with cherished keepsakes. She enjoyed spring flowers, feeding the birds and spending time with her family.
Lorene is survived by her two sons: Michael (Charlene) Wallace of Nortonville, WI and Charles (Brenda) Wallace of Herrin; seven grandchildren: Kirk, Kristy (Jon), Tammy, Shannon, Kathy, Bradley and Suzan; twenty great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren; two sisters: Jeannine Lappin of Johnston City and Leilani (Eugene) Grant of Johnston City; brother, Lonnie (JoAnn) Beers of FL; sister-in-law, Nancy Wallace of Johnston City; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward F. Wallace; parents, Noble and Nellie Beers; mother and father-in-law, John and Marie Wallace; one granddaughter, Tonya; two brothers-in-law, Frank Lappin and Jack Wallace.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City with Rev. Kenny Shelton. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City.
Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Behold the Lamb Ministries Church in Herrin. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home the day of the service.
Due to health concerns related to the Covid-19 virus and by the signing of executive order by the Illinois Governor, if you are planning on attending the visitation or service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.
