Lorene Agatha Wallace

1931 - 2021

HERRIN — Lorene Agatha Wallace, 90, of Herrin, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Herrin Hospital.

Lorene was born April 5, 1931, in Corinth to Noble and Nellie (Bennett) Beers. She was united in marriage on January 1, 1949, to Edward F. Wallace. Together they shared 66 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on May 28, 2015.

Lorene was a 1948 graduate of Johnston City High School. She retired from the Garment Workers Union at Country Set in Du Quoin.

Lorene was a lifetime member of Seventh Day Adventist Faith and attended Behold the Lamb Ministries in Herrin. Lorene was faithfully devoted to the Lord and she was proud to lead the family in prayer at family gatherings. Her warm smile, loving embrace and thoughtful compassion will be greatly missed by all.

Lorene was an avid artist, she created beautiful landscapes and portraits. Her lifelong passion for painting, crafting and quilting has blessed her family with cherished keepsakes. She enjoyed spring flowers, feeding the birds and spending time with her family.