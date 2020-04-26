HERRIN — Lorene Wharton, 98, passed away 8:15 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Lorene formerly worked for Norge Industries in Herrin and spent many years working as a volunteer for the Herrin Food Pantry.
Lorene was a member of the First Christian Church in Herrin.
Lorene was born Sept. 17, 1921, in Metropolis, to Holley M. and Ruth E. (Taylor) Lippert.
Lorene was united in marriage with Hartsell Eugene Wharton on Feb. 2, 1938, in Vienna. He preceded her in death Dec. 1, 1997.
Private services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 27, in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin, with the Rev. Ron Henwood officiating. Interment will be in Herrin City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested and may be made to the First Christian Church of Herrin and will be accepted at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home, P. O. Box 2071, Herrin, IL 62948.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.