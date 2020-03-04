MURPHYSBORO — Loretta Deason, 89, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
She was born Dec. 12, 1930, to Lloyd and Blanche (Baker) Holder in Murphysboro.
On Dec. 7, 1955, Loretta married Clyde Deason. He preceded her in death July 19, 1983.
She was a member of First Christian Church in Murphysboro and the Red Hat Ladies Club. She loved to read and travel.
You have free articles remaining.
After 30 years of faithful service, she retired from GTE.
Loretta is survived by her son, Craig (WW) Deason of Murphysboro; three sisters, Barbara Lugo of Burlington, Wisconsin, Opal Burton and Carolyn Hirsch; nieces, nephews; other relatives and host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, David and Larry Holder.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Services were private. Interment was in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.
Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.