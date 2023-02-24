Loretta L. Barrett, 88, of Du Quoin, passed away at 11:55 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at the Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehab Center.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin with Rev. April Turner officiating.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin.

Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Park in Du Quoin.

Friends may make memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or Perry County Humane Society and will be accepted at the funeral home.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.