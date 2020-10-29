 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loretta Lee Maxey
0 entries

Loretta Lee Maxey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Loretta Lee Maxey

Maxey

HERRIN — Loretta Lee Maxey, 80, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Westside Care Center in West Frankfort.

Private graveside services will be at Herrin City Cemetery, with the Rev. Jeff Gee officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made to Alzheimer's Association, 320 E. Walnut Ave., Suite A, Carbondale, IL 62901.

Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News