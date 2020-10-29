HERRIN — Loretta Lee Maxey, 80, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Westside Care Center in West Frankfort.

Private graveside services will be at Herrin City Cemetery, with the Rev. Jeff Gee officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made to Alzheimer's Association, 320 E. Walnut Ave., Suite A, Carbondale, IL 62901.

Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.