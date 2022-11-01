Lorna Dee Bryant

1945 - 2022

MARION – It is with great sadness that the family of Lorna Dee Bryant, 76, of Marion, IL announce her unexpected passing on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1945 to Clair A. Owen and Lucinda M. Downen in Centralia, IL.

She is survived by her four children, Virgil (Tonya) Diel, Vandy Diel, Tammy (Michael Patrick) Sheffer, Jason David (Heidi) Bryant; grandchildren, Benjamin, Faith, Christopher Agbayani, Brooke Diel, Kaylee (Tim) Bequette, Michael II, Paul Sheffer, Logan (Heather), Maverick Sheffer, Noah M., Mason D., and Eli C; great-grandchildren, Maverick Sheffer, Michael Sheffer III, and expecting in 2023; best friend, Norma Hill.

Lorna will be lovingly remembered by her many family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Marvin and Robert Owen.

In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made out to the family.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Life Tabernacle 446 West Harrison, Murphysboro, IL 62966.

Final Arrangements Entrusted to Southern Cremation and Mortuary Services.